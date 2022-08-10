See All Gastroenterologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Sharif Murphy, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Sharif Murphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Dr. Murphy works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Gastroenterology
    979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-4830
  2. 2
    Tennessee River Physicians Pllc
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 680-8002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
pH Probe
Impedance Testing
Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Impedance Testing
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Very informative, patient and seems to genuinely care
    Chenoa — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Sharif Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588096556
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

