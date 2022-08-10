Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharif Murphy, MD
Dr. Sharif Murphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Locations
Academic Gastroenterology979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4830
Tennessee River Physicians Pllc1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 680-8002
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, patient and seems to genuinely care
About Dr. Sharif Murphy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588096556
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
