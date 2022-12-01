Overview

Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ellozy works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.