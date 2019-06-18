Dr. Shari Topper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Topper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Topper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shari Topper, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Dermpartners Inc.21020 State Road 7 Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-5640
-
2
Robert E Topper MD9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a consult for Coolsculpt vs Injectables and Dr. T took great care in helping me make the best decision. The Coolsculpt team Susan and Becky were outstanding. They explained everything. Although they advised I may need a second treatment in 8-10 wks (under chin), here I am 3 weeks out and I already notice a big difference. I called to let them know and it was like chatting with girlfriends. They were as excited as me to know I had results. I had attempted coolsculpt once before at a completely different practice and had the worst experience and no results. I was very hesitant to try again. So grateful to Becky and Susan for proving to me the quality of coolsculpting is in the provider. It does work when it's done right. #DERMPARTNERS4LIFE #NO2CHINS
About Dr. Shari Topper, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962402545
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- New York University
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Topper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topper has seen patients for Psoriasis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Topper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Topper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topper.
