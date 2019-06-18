See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Shari Topper, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shari Topper, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shari Topper, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Topper works at DERMPARTNERS in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Podnos, MD
Dr. Scott Podnos, MD
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Jessica Bernstein, DO
Dr. Jessica Bernstein, DO
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Klem, DO
Dr. Patricia Klem, DO
8 (77)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermpartners Inc.
    21020 State Road 7 Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-5640
  2. 2
    Robert E Topper MD
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-5640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Topper?

    Jun 18, 2019
    Had a consult for Coolsculpt vs Injectables and Dr. T took great care in helping me make the best decision. The Coolsculpt team Susan and Becky were outstanding. They explained everything. Although they advised I may need a second treatment in 8-10 wks (under chin), here I am 3 weeks out and I already notice a big difference. I called to let them know and it was like chatting with girlfriends. They were as excited as me to know I had results. I had attempted coolsculpt once before at a completely different practice and had the worst experience and no results. I was very hesitant to try again. So grateful to Becky and Susan for proving to me the quality of coolsculpting is in the provider. It does work when it's done right. #DERMPARTNERS4LIFE #NO2CHINS
    Cari Tiberia in WESTBURY, NY — Jun 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shari Topper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shari Topper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Topper to family and friends

    Dr. Topper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Topper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shari Topper, MD.

    About Dr. Shari Topper, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962402545
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shari Topper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Topper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Topper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Topper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Topper has seen patients for Psoriasis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Topper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Topper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Topper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Topper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shari Topper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.