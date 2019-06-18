Overview

Dr. Shari Topper, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Topper works at DERMPARTNERS in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.