Dr. Shari Sopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shari Sopher, MD
Overview
Dr. Shari Sopher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Sopher works at
Locations
Upper Chesapeake Women's Care, LLC510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 518, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Sopher for the first time. She was very knowledgeable, pleasant and personable. She answered all of my questions. Her staff was awesome. I would highly recommend Dr Sopher.
About Dr. Shari Sopher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184650590
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sopher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sopher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sopher works at
Dr. Sopher has seen patients for Pap Smear, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sopher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sopher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sopher.
