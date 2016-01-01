Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudoler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD
Overview
Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rudoler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudoler?
About Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972525400
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cooper University Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudoler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudoler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudoler works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudoler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudoler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudoler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudoler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.