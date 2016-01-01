Dr. Shari Quick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Quick, MD
Overview
Dr. Shari Quick, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and LMH Health.
Dr. Quick works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Rehab Medicine, P.A.2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 346 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5802
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quick?
About Dr. Shari Quick, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1265482053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quick works at
Dr. Quick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.