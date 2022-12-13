Dr. Shari Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Mintz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
North Jersey Endocrine Consultants LLC3695 Hill Rd Ste 2A, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 625-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr Mintz is very knowledgeable and patient. She spends the time to listen to your medical history and to figure out a solution to the problem at hand. I felt a personal touch during the visit that I haven’t experienced going to doctors in years! . Additionally, the entire office staff are very kind and warm.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintz accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mintz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.