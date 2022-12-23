See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Shari Lipner, PHD

Dermatology
5 (246)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shari Lipner, PHD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lipner works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 246 ratings
    Patient Ratings (246)
    5 Star
    (228)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 23, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. lipner for years. Dr. Lipner is very thorough, Pleasant, and patient. I highly recommend her.
    Jgpn — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Shari Lipner, PHD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shari Lipner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipner works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lipner’s profile.

    Dr. Lipner has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    246 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

