Dr. Shari Liberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shari Liberman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Houston Methodist6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9000
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 441-3560
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I wouldn't go to any other ortho doc for hand care. Top notch, explains condition exceptionally well, and unlike many other specialists is a great communicator with great bedside manner.
About Dr. Shari Liberman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427282565
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine - Hand and Upper Extremity
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine- Houston
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
