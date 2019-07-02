Dr. Shari Leipzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leipzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Leipzig, MD
Overview
Dr. Shari Leipzig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Park Avenue Womens Center1160 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She is truly the best OBGYN doctor I have seem. We can trust her 100%.
About Dr. Shari Leipzig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Hosp
- St Vincent's Hsp & M C-Ny
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Park Avenue Womens Center
