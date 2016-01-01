Overview

Dr. Shari Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Jacobs works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

