Dr. Shari Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shari Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Escondido Office - Second Avenue Pediatrics225 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
About Dr. Shari Jacobs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427076090
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
- UCSD
- Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jacobs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.