Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD is a dermatologist in Columbus, OH. She currently practices at Downtown Dermatology LLC and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Downtown Dermatology LLC500 E Main St Ste 310, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 224-4566
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1467531236
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Dr. Hicks-Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks-Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks-Graham has seen patients for Warts, Intertrigo and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks-Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks-Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks-Graham.
