Dr. Shari Green, MD

Internal Medicine
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shari Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Green works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 390-2400

    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr Shari Green had been my PCP for over 15 years and she had conducted herself very professionally. She is very thorough, caring and very concerned about my overall health- especially ensuring that I practice preventative and health maintenance. Throughout the years that she cared for me, she ensured that I have an annual physical and follow ups from GYN, Ophthalmology, GI for my colonoscopy, etc. Luckily at age 70, I maintained my health. I moved recently to another county within New York and is seeing another PCP but I want to give Dr Green an excellent rating for my care- she embodies a caring, thorough physician whose goal is health maintenance by delivering quality care. I have and will highly recommend Dr Shari Green.
    Cecilia M — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Shari Green, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619970456
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shari Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

