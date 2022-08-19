See All Rheumatologists in Landing, NJ
Dr. Shari Flowers, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (75)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shari Flowers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Landing, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Flowers works at Skylands Medical Group in Landing, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ and Rockaway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skylands Medical Group
    150 Lakeside Blvd Ste 2, Landing, NJ 07850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-7676
  2. 2
    Skylands Medical Group
    33 Newton Sparta Rd, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-7676
  3. 3
    Skylands Medical Group
    66 E Main St Ste 2, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Systemic Sclerosis
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Systemic Sclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shari Flowers, MD
    About Dr. Shari Flowers, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902067937
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Hospital
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shari Flowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flowers has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Flowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

