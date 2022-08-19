Dr. Shari Flowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Flowers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Landing, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Skylands Medical Group150 Lakeside Blvd Ste 2, Landing, NJ 07850 Directions (973) 895-7676
Skylands Medical Group33 Newton Sparta Rd, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 895-7676
Skylands Medical Group66 E Main St Ste 2, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Directions (973) 895-7676
- Morristown Medical Center
Truly a rare gem. 360 degree perspective seeking to help from all different angles! An empathetic, kind professional whose gifted insight guided me to see the right array of doctors to help me. Have patience, create a relationship- it takes time to develop solutions to complex problems.
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902067937
- Stanford Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Washington University, St Louis
- Rheumatology
Dr. Flowers works at
Dr. Flowers has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
