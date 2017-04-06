Overview

Dr. Shari Brasner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Brasner works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

