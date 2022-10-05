Overview

Dr. Shari Berg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.