Overview

Dr. Sharhabil Ammus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.