Dr. Sharhabil Ammus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharhabil Ammus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8932 SW 97th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-3435
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t have no words to describe that human being Sharhabi S Ammus who happens to be an hematologist/oncologist at the University of Miami. He is an humble, kind, nice, caring, helping, very knowledgeable, patient, a very good listener, talk for you to completely understand, never in a hurry with his patient and a lot more.... For sure you will recommend this Dr to my family and my friends
About Dr. Sharhabil Ammus, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952628026
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Am U Hosp
- Amer U Beirut
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
