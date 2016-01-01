Dr. Sharel Ongchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ongchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharel Ongchin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharel Ongchin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They completed their fellowship with Moorfields Eye Hospital
Dr. Ongchin works at
Locations
Wwmg Hematologyoncology Lab3226 Nassau St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 740-2470
Frank W Crealock MD1530 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 363-7035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ongchin?
About Dr. Sharel Ongchin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1538324694
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ongchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ongchin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ongchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ongchin works at
Dr. Ongchin has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Macular Edema and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ongchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ongchin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ongchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ongchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ongchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.