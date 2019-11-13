See All Ophthalmologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (310)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Greenbaum works at Hollywood Eye Institute, Cooper City, FL in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hollywood Eye Institute, Cooper City, FL
    9999 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 310 ratings
    Patient Ratings (310)
    5 Star
    (285)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Wonderful staff. Specially the front desk. Medical assistants are very professional. W
    — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912039363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenbaum works at Hollywood Eye Institute, Cooper City, FL in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Greenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Greenbaum has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    310 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

