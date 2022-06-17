See All Plastic Surgeons in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Jandali works at Jandali Plastic Surgery in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jandali Plastic Surgery
    5520 Park Ave Ste WP-2-300, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 374-0310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Connecticare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2022
    I had my second breast augmentation surgery with Dr. Jandali ( 1st was 11 years ago with different Dr.) . I was nervous because I didn't want my breasts to look "fake" or unnatural. My results are BETTER than I imagined. His entire staff was helpful, kind and honest from the moment I walked through the door. Dr. Jandali came highly recommended by multiple people ( I'm glad I listened). I am very pleased with the experience and results!
    Teresa Set — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1265598130
    Education & Certifications

    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    BOSTON COLLEGE
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jandali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jandali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jandali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jandali works at Jandali Plastic Surgery in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Dr. Jandali’s profile.

    Dr. Jandali has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Big Ears, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jandali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jandali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jandali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jandali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jandali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

