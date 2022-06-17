Overview

Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Jandali works at Jandali Plastic Surgery in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.