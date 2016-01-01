Overview

Dr. Sharda Ramsaroop, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ramsaroop works at Western Nassau Orthopedics Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Rash and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.