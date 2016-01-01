Dr. Sharda Bobba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharda Bobba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharda Bobba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bobba works at
Locations
-
1
Genoa Healthcare LLC1301 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201 Directions (614) 299-6600
-
2
Urban Family Medicine393 E Town St Ste 228, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 408-3790
- 3 338 Granville St, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 475-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharda Bobba, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1811002116
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobba accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobba works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobba. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobba.
