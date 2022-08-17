Overview

Dr. Sharath Raja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Raja works at Retina & Vitreous Consultants, Milwaukee, WI in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.