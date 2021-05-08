Dr. Sharat Koul, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharat Koul, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharat Koul, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Ephraim Mcdowell Heart & Vascular Institute216 W Walnut St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-5870
Ephraim Mcdowell Fort Logan Hospital110 Metker Trl, Stanford, KY 40484 Directions (606) 239-2452
Baptist Cardiology Danville102 Citation Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-6621
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr kohl has always been very polite to me. This man saved my life after a heart attack.he explained everything to me and I'm very proud he is my heart doctor. I would refer him to anyone he cares about his patients.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093986614
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
