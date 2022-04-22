Dr. Sharareh Bagherian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharareh Bagherian, DO
Overview
Dr. Sharareh Bagherian, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
JFK Hackensack Meridian Health65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 839-9341Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I did see her she was the best. Caring, funny, and all around good at her job.
About Dr. Sharareh Bagherian, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912961582
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Med Ctr
- Luthern Med Ctr
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Barnard College
