Dr. Sharan Mahal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharan Mahal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AFMC, India & Maulana Azad Medical College - India|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Mahal works at
Locations
Rwjpe Cardio MD1200 US Highway 22 Ste 16, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 806-5415
CardioMD. LLC245 Union Ave Ste 2B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life several times. He's been my cardiologist for the past 22 years. Is always available. Easy to make an appointment. His staff is excellent!
About Dr. Sharan Mahal, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1851363360
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr, NYC|Mt Sinai Hospital|Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- Umdnj University Hospital
- UMDNJ Nj Med School|Umdnj University Hospital
- AFMC, India &amp; Maulana Azad Medical College - India|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahal works at
Dr. Mahal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahal.
