Dr. Sharadha Raghavan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharadha Raghavan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Madras Medical College.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Locations
Sharadha Raghavan MD841 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 363-0115
- 2 2211 Moorpark Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 629-3997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharadha Raghavan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1720110539
Education & Certifications
- Langley Porter Psychiatric Inst., Ucsf
- Stanford
- Stanford Medical Hospital
- Madras Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghavan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Dr. Raghavan speaks Tamil.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.