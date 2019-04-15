Dr. Sharad Menon, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Menon, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharad Menon, MB BS is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1648
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Menan traveled to Las Vegas and took care of my granddaughter. His care and beside manner are outstanding! I hope we never have a sick baby again, but if we do, I want Dr. Menan to be there.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatric Cardiology
