Dr. Sharad Menon, MB BS

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharad Menon, MB BS is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Menon works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treadmill Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram
Tilt Table Testing

Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2019
    Dr. Menan traveled to Las Vegas and took care of my granddaughter. His care and beside manner are outstanding! I hope we never have a sick baby again, but if we do, I want Dr. Menan to be there.
    About Dr. Sharad Menon, MB BS

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1215982889
    Education & Certifications

    • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    • Pediatric Cardiology
