Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD

Rheumatology
4 (118)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Lakhanpal works at Rheumatology Associates - Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates - Dallas
    8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Associates - Irving
    2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 515, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Have been a patient for 15 to 18 years, have always been happy with Dr Lakanpal.
    Olin G. — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720087414
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
