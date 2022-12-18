Overview

Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Lakhanpal works at Rheumatology Associates - Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.