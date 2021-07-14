Dr. Sharad Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Kulkarni, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharad Kulkarni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Locations
Beaumont Office155 Interstate 10 N Ste 1, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 835-7401
S.Kulkarni MD PA1802 Snake River Rd, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 829-3332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been with Dr Kulkarni for just over 2 years and they always take care of me. Very pleased. -Nickolas David
About Dr. Sharad Kulkarni, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851313985
Education & Certifications
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
