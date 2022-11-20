Dr. Sharad Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharad Jain, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Rpmi/SUNY Buffalo
Denton2600 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 382-1022Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
DrJain is the most compassionate, caring doctor. I feel totally at ease with him. He listens and responds to questions and concerns. I feel so blessed that I am his patient He genuinely cares for me and reassured me that he had a treatment plan.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Rpmi/SUNY Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Lnjp Hosp-Mam Coll
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
