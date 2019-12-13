Overview

Dr. Sharad Ghamande, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Ghamande works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

