Dr. Sharad Ghamande, MD

Oncology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharad Ghamande, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Ghamande works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Dec 13, 2019
My mother was diagnosed with Stage Iv Ovarian cancer in November of 2018. As of today, December 12, 2019, she is in total remission thanks to Dr. Sharad Ghamande and his staff. Dr. Ghamande is a kind, compassionate doctor who is very knowledgeable and stays current with the latest treatment options. He and his staff gave my mother the best treatment; they were a Godsend for her. We were so blessed to have found them! We highly recommend them to anyone facing the same kind of challenge.
Cheryl West/ Bobbie Callahan, Lyons, Ga — Dec 13, 2019
About Dr. Sharad Ghamande, MD

  • Oncology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1174500128
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
Residency
  • Boston Med Center
Medical Education
  • Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

