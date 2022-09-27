Dr. Sharad Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Bhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharad Bhatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharad H. Bhatt MD Inc.907 S MAIN ST, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 494-7302
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
Love him, but lately hard to get appt
About Dr. Sharad Bhatt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235161951
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.