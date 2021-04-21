Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD
Overview
Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Shapur Ameri MD Neurosurgery61 Lincoln St Ste 108, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 879-5040
Shapur Ameri955 Main St Ste 305, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you so much Dr Ameri for your care, respect and how you took your time to listen to my concerns. ( Amy your are amazing!)
About Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ameri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ameri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ameri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ameri speaks Persian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameri.
