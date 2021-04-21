See All Neurosurgeons in Framingham, MA
Neurosurgery
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Ameri works at Shapur Ameri MD Neurosurgery in Framingham, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shapur Ameri MD Neurosurgery
    61 Lincoln St Ste 108, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 879-5040
  2. 2
    Shapur Ameri
    955 Main St Ste 305, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Apr 21, 2021
    Thank you so much Dr Ameri for your care, respect and how you took your time to listen to my concerns. ( Amy your are amazing!)
    Maria Ortega — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1649258724
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Neurosurgery
