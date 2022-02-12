Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaohui Liu, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shaohui Liu, PHD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iu Eye Care Inc.1160 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-2020
-
2
Eugene and Marilyn Glick Eye Institute at Spring Mill Medical Building10300 N Illinois St Ste 2200, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 944-2020
-
3
Eskenazi Health720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-4138
-
4
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Cataract surgery with lens implant performed by Dr. Liu and her team can only be described as fantastic. Results were far better than I could have hoped, follow up has been consistent and well done as well. Wait times in office visits are reasonable. I could not have had a better experience as both an office patient and a surgical patient.
About Dr. Shaohui Liu, PHD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1881980779
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.