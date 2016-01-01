Overview

Dr. Shao Zheng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Guangzhou Med Coll.



Dr. Zheng works at Shao Zheng, MD - Pediatrics in Edison, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.