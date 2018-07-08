Dr. Ye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shao Ye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shao Ye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ye works at
Locations
-
1
Shao Hua Ye MD Inc.416 W Las Tunas Dr Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 701-5032
-
2
Integrated Health Care Pharmacy2400 Gordon Smith Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 633-2437
-
3
St Andrews2300 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018 Directions (626) 888-1951
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ye?
Dr. Ye is a very experienced and patient Dr. My families's condition got much better after seeing Dr. Ye. We appreciate Dr. Ye' help and treatment to my families. We have seen lots of patients have been visiting Dr.Ye for a long time. They also say Dr. Ye is a great Dr.
About Dr. Shao Ye, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1578743118
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ye works at
Dr. Ye has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ye speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.