Overview

Dr. Shao Ye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ye works at Shao Hua Ye MD Inc in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in Mobile, AL and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.