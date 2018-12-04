Dr. Shanza Mujeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mujeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanza Mujeeb, MD
Dr. Shanza Mujeeb, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.
Evergreen Nephrology Associates1708 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 207-4850
Dr. Mujeeb is conscientious, knowledgeable?, and personable. Her diagnostic approach is iterative and filled with common sense?. She takes time to make sure all my questions are answered and that I thoroughly understand the next steps
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1174838676
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Mujeeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mujeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mujeeb has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mujeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mujeeb speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mujeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mujeeb.
