Overview

Dr. Shany David, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. David works at Health Quest Medical Practice in Kingston, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.