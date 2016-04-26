Dr. Shany David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shany David, MD
Dr. Shany David, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Health Quest Medical Practice PC1240 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Elena Frid MD PC151 E 62nd St Rm 1A, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 288-8832
Kingston Neurological Associates PC365 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Very pleasant, caring and takes the time to explain everything to you. He has been the BEST NEURO doc I've ever seen. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Shany David, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205123973
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Neurology
Dr. David has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
