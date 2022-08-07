Dr. Shantiprakash Kedia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shantiprakash Kedia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shantiprakash Kedia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from University of Bombay - India and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Kedia works at
Locations
Mga Gastrointestinal Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S450, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Out Standing…… easy to talk with, and very good discussion on procedure. A very caring doctor/person. Thanks Dr. Kedia
About Dr. Shantiprakash Kedia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Indian
- 1295738557
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine - Lubbock, TX
- University of Bombay - India
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kedia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kedia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedia works at
Dr. Kedia has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kedia speaks Indian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.