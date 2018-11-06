See All Hematologists in Brownstown Twp, MI
Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Thomas works at Dearborn Cardiology Associates in Brownstown Twp, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Laboratory - Brownstown
    Beaumont Laboratory - Brownstown
19725 Allen Rd Ste 101, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183
(734) 479-2371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Breast Cancer
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Breast Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Neutropenia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Lung Cancer
Nodular Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Peritoneal Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Plasmapheresis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vulvar Cancer
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Fidelis Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    NGS CoreSource
    PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    Priority Health
    Simplifi
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 06, 2018
    She is very caring and listens to my opinions. Never rushes you in and out.
    Judy in Southgate, MI — Nov 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD
    About Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1083707111
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Michigan Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Residency

    Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Dearborn Cardiology Associates in Brownstown Twp, MI. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

