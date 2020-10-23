Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- San Carlos
- Dr. Shanti Perkins, MD
Dr. Shanti Perkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Shanti Perkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Health301 Industrial Rd Fl 3, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
In 2017, I was looking for a new Primary Physician that I had a more genuine connection with and I found Dr. Perkins. I have been her patient since then and I travel 20+ miles to see her. Dr. Perkins has great rapport building skills, she is very patient, and I feel she provides personalized care. Throughout the years, I had people tell me they knew they were healthy inside and out, and I was a little jealous as I did not have that confidence. Then I met Dr. Perkins and now I have that confidence. She has been the best doctor I have ever had and I know my health is of the utmost importance to her. If she is accepting new patients, you should seriously consider seeing her.
About Dr. Shanti Perkins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1598844516
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.