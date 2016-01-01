Dr. Shanti Neerukonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neerukonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanti Neerukonda, MD
Overview
Dr. Shanti Neerukonda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 501 Golder Ave Ste 202A, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 333-6200
-
2
Permian Regional Medical Center720 Hospital Dr, Andrews, TX 79714 Directions (432) 333-6200Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Odessa Regional Medical Center520 E 6th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 333-6200
-
4
Complete Care Cardiology605 E 4th St Ste 301, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 400-0777
-
5
Reeves County Hospital District2323 Texas St, Pecos, TX 79772 Directions (432) 333-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neerukonda?
About Dr. Shanti Neerukonda, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740219807
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes/Presby Hosps-U Col
- Jersey City Med Ctr-Umdnj
- Willington Hosp
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neerukonda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neerukonda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neerukonda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neerukonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neerukonda has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neerukonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neerukonda speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neerukonda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neerukonda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neerukonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neerukonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.