Dr. Shanti Eswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanti Eswaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanti Eswaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Eswaran works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5944
-
2
Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (888) 229-7408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eswaran?
Dr. Eswaran seems to be a caring, friendly, confident Doctor. It's important to me to feel comfortable around the person who I put my healthcare trust in.
About Dr. Shanti Eswaran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104099852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eswaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eswaran works at
Dr. Eswaran has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Celiac Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eswaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eswaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.