Dr. Shanti Bansal, MD
Overview
Dr. Shanti Bansal, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Heart Rhythm13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 281-7721
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
ease of discussing heart issues with me, very good with analysis of data from heart implant monitor
About Dr. Shanti Bansal, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- The University of Chicago
- Rush Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
