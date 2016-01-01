Dr. Trettin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanthi Trettin, MD
Overview
Dr. Shanthi Trettin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 173 BELMONT AVE, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 880-0770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shanthi Trettin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1427203017
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trettin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trettin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trettin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trettin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trettin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.