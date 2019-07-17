Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Thangam works at
Locations
Shanthi Thangam MD PA419 N JACKSON AVE, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 337-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great visit. Very helpful staff. Dr. Thangam is an excellent psychiatrist.
About Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417967423
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
