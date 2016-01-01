Dr. Shanthi Subbiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subbiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanthi Subbiah, MD
Dr. Shanthi Subbiah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Childrens Health Associates LLC402 Lippincott Dr, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 762-1933
Cooper Specialty Care At Glassboro221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions (856) 595-9136
Inspira Medical Group1120 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions (856) 205-7070
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104897370
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Subbiah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subbiah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subbiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Subbiah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subbiah.
