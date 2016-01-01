Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ramesh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Virginia League for Planned Parenthood201 N Hamilton St, Richmond, VA 23221 Directions (804) 355-4358
- 2 1122 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223 Directions (757) 826-2079
-
3
Richard N Willard MD515 Newtown Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 499-7526
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramesh?
About Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568758381
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramesh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.