Overview

Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center



Dr. Darbe works at Shantharam Darbe MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.