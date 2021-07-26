Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD
Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center
Shantharam Darbe MD2525 Nw Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 840-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
My mother in law has Alzheimer's and is now very advanced. Her at home care has been at times overwhelming. Finding Dr. Darbe was a blessing as his medical care and support eased our burden of care and allowed us to keep her at home with a greater quality of life than we could have otherwised managed. Thank you and God bless you Dr. Darbe.
- Psychiatry
- English
- University OK Health Science Center
Dr. Darbe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darbe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darbe has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Darbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.